Israel intensifies attack on Hamas, 1290 targets struck in Gaza

By ANI Published Date - 12:20 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

ANI Photo

Tel Aviv: At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after Hamas launched a barbaric attack on Israel.

In a war update shared by Israel Defence forces (IDF) on X, the IDF said that about 30 hostages have been held by Hamas in Gaza in the ongoing conflict.

It also stated that about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces struck 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday outlined Israel’s battle plan against Hamas terror, and warned of more “difficult days ahead”.

“We are on the third day of the operation,” he said during a televised address to the nation, his first public appearance since Saturday night. “We are in an operation for our home, a war to ensure our existence, a war that we will win” he said.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed about the mobilisation and said the IDF “has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly — 300,000 reservists in 48 hours.

“This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported.

On Monday Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked several targets of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The aircraft attacked a building used by the Hamas in investigations and an operational infrastructure located inside a mosque. In addition, an underground tunnel shaft of the terrorist organization and military infrastructures used by the Hamas were also attacked.

In another development, the Israeli military has also deployed troops against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon. Meanwhile, the IDF continued to carry out airstrikes, with the military saying it was hitting targets belonging to the Hamas terror group.

The visuals from the Gaza strip show devastating scenes of after the Air force bombarded and destroyed several targets linked to Hamas.