Israel sends delegations for fresh Gaza ceasefire talks

Following discussions with David Barnea, Director of the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency, and Ronen Bar, Chief of the internal security agency Shin Bet, Netanyahu greenlit the upcoming talks "with directives to advance negotiations," stated a report quoted by Xinhua news agency on Friday.

By IANS Updated On - 30 March 2024, 09:29 AM

Jerusalem: Israel is ready to send delegations to Qatar and Egypt for negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s office said in a statement.

After speaking with David Barnea, Head of the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency, and Ronen Bar, Chief of the internal security agency Shin Bet, Netanyahu approved the next round of talks “with guidelines for moving forward in the negotiations,” according to the statement released on Friday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The new round of talks will be held in Doha and Cairo in the coming days, it added.

Israel withdrew most of its negotiating team from Doha on Tuesday after Hamas rejected the latest offer, while a small, mid-ranking Mossad team remained in Qatar for negotiations, Israeli media reported.