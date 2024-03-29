Israeli airstrikes kill 36 military personnel in Syria

The strikes hit a Hezbollah warehouse in the Jibrin area near Aleppo International Airport, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

By IANS Published Date - 29 March 2024, 05:42 PM

Damascus: Thirty-six Syrian military personnel were killed in multiple Israeli airstrikes that targeted military bases in Syria‘s northern city of Aleppo early Friday.

The Britain-based watchdog group said the attacks, which reverberated across the northern Aleppo countryside for about three hours, resulted in the most deaths of Syrian military personnel due to Israeli airstrikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Defence factories in the Safira area were also targeted, the watchdog added.

A statement from the Syrian Defense Ministry said that around 1.45 a.m. local time on Friday (2245 GMT Thursday), the Israeli military launched aerial attacks from the direction of Athria, southeast of Aleppo, targeting multiple locations in the Aleppo countryside.