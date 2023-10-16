Israel Strikes Lebanon, says military source

Unnamed Military Sources Report Thick Smoke Rising from Targeted Area as Israeli Aircraft Maintain Presence in Lebanese Airspace

By IANS Updated On - 09:35 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

Beirut: Israeli warplanes raided the outskirts of the town of Marwahin by firing two air-to-surface missiles in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told media.

According to unnamed military sources, a thick plume of black smoke rose from the targetted area while Israeli military and reconnaissance aircraft were still flying over Lebanon’s airspace.

The sources added on Sunday that heavy Israeli artillery fired 45 shells toward the outskirts of the border towns of Marwahin and Blida in southwest Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based armed group and political party, launched a guided Kornet missile at Zahr al-Jamal, an Israeli military site in southwest Lebanon, killing one Israeli soldier and injuring three others, according to Israeli media.

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after the firing by Hezbollah on October 8 of tens of missiles toward military sites in Shebaa Farms in support of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation launched by Hamas on October 7, prompting the Israeli forces to respond the same day by firing heavy artillery, targeting several areas in southeast Lebanon.