Israeli air strikes hit Hamas operational facilities and rocket launching positions

By ANI Published Date - 06:14 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Tel Aviv: Dozens of operational headquarters and mortar bomb launching positions in the Gaza Strip belonging to Hamas have been destroyed in air strikes, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

Among the sites destroyed were the military headquarters of Ali Kachi, a commander of the terror organization’s Najaba Force. A number of terrorists inside the compound were also killed.

Kachi was killed in a separate strike on Saturday.

