Israeli airstrike on Gaza school kills 15 Palestinians, many injured

IDF says they struck "terrorists" operating within a Hamas command and control centre; toll rises to 39,550

Gaza: At least 15 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City, Hamas said.

Israeli warplanes attacked the Hamama School, which shelters thousands of displaced people, Hamas said on Saturday in a statement. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Saturday that the Israeli Air Force struck “terrorists” operating within a Hamas command and control centre, adding that the compound was known as the Hamama school in the northern Gaza Strip in the past, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Hamas terrorist organisation systematically violates international law by operating from within civilian infrastructure, brutally exploiting the civilian population and institutions as human shields for their terror activities,” it added. Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 39,550, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Saturday.