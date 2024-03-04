Israeli attack kills Gazans waiting for aid: Hamas

Israeli forces fired on civilians at the Kuwait roundabout south of Gaza City on Sunday as they waited for aid trucks carrying flour, according to Palestinian security and medical sources.

By IANS Updated On - 4 March 2024, 09:06 AM

Gaza: Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli attack while they were waiting for aid in Gaza City, Hamas-run Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra has said in a press statement.

Palestinian security and medical sources said that Israeli forces on Sunday opened fire on people at the Kuwait roundabout, south of Gaza City, while they were waiting for aid trucks loaded with flour, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes bombed a small truck carrying humanitarian aid in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least eight, according to the state-run Palestine TV.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the incidents.