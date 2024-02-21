Israeli attacks in Gaza push Palestinian death Toll to 29,195

The Israeli army's actions in the past day resulted in 103 Palestinian fatalities and 142 injuries in the Strip, as reported by the Ministry in a press statement on Tuesday.

By IANS Updated On - 21 February 2024, 10:57 AM

Gaza: The Gaza-based Health Ministry said that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,195 with 69,170 others wounded as the Israeli attacks continue.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 103 Palestinians and wounded 142 others in the Strip, the Ministry said on Tuesday in a press statement.

It noted that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that the Israeli army forces are continuing their operations in the north, centre and south of the Gaza Strip against Hamas and have killed many fighters.

The Israeli army announced the death of a 22-year-old soldier as a result of his wounds in the Gaza battles, raising the death toll of Israeli soldiers killed in the ground operation to 236.

In addition, the Israeli army revealed on Monday a video of Israeli detainees alive in the first days of their detention in the Gaza Strip, which showed a woman and her two children wrapped in a blanket, taken by gunmen in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the family had been kidnapped by an organisation calling itself the “Mujahideen Brigades”.