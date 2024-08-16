ISRO chief says third developmental flight of SSLV 100% successful

Says the rocket placed the spacecraft in the very precise orbit as planned and there are no deviations in the injection of satellites

By PTI Updated On - 16 August 2024, 11:53 AM

ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 carrying Earth Observation Satellite leaves a trail of smoke after it lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. — Photo: PTI

Sriharikota: ISRO on Friday successfully launched an Earth observation satellite on board a small satellite launch vehicle, giving a boost to India’s space programme. The third developmental flight carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) along with a passenger satellite SR-0 DEMOSAT was successfully placed into the intended orbit as planned.

“The third developmental flight LV-D3 with EOS-08 satellite has been successfully accomplished. The rocket has placed the spacecraft in the very precise orbit as planned and there are no deviations in the injection of satellites,” ISRO chairman S Somanath said, addressing the gathering from the Mission Control Centre at this spaceport here.

He said the launch parameters of the satellite indicate that everything (mission launch) is perfect and the Earth Observation Satellite and the passenger satellite SR-O DEMOSAT have been injected after the manouveres. “Congratulations now to theLV-D3 project team and with this the third developmental flight ofLV has been completed,” he said.

“We are in the process of transferring LV technologies to industries and so it is a very good beginning for the LV and the launch vehicle,” he said. The payload carried by the rocket has been designed and realised by the ISRO team,” he said.

“It is 100 per cent successful and the satellite has been placed into its intended orbit,” Somanath said. “As I am aware, solar panels (of the rocket) have already been deployed, further, we are looking for certain activities in the VTM stage and all that will be completed in due course of time. so congratulations once again for The entire team who worked behind the scene to develop thisLV rocket and its culmination of developmental programme. Let us give a big round of applause to the entire (SSLV-D3) team,” he said.

Mission Director S S Vinod said, “today we have achieved a major milestone in the journey ofLV. The last and final developmental flight ofLV-D3 has been successfully accomplished and with that we are moving into the operational phase.” He said the scientists have injected the EOS satellite and the passenger satellite into the precise orbit.