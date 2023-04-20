| Isro Set To Launch Pslv C 55 Satellite From Shar In Tirupati

ISRO set to launch PSLV C-55 satellite from SHAR in Tirupati

This launch will send Singapore’s 16 kg mini satellite called Lumilite-4 and the 741 kg Teleos-02 satellite into orbit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch PSLV C-55 from the center’s first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center SHAR on April 22 at 2.19 pm.

According to their commercial agreements, ISRO’s New Space India Limited is carrying out the launch.

This launch will send Singapore’s 16 kg mini satellite called Lumilite-4 and the 741 kg Teleos-02 satellite into orbit. The PSLV rocket’s PS-4 fourth stage will be used for this experiment. The rocket being used to launch the Orbital Experimental Module (POEM). In other words, this experiment aims to see how many more orbits satellite can be added to a polar orbit.