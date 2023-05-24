ISSF World Cup Shotgun: Anantjeet, Ganemat finish sixth in mixed team skeet event

The duo of Anantjeet and Ganemat shot a combined 142 after 75-targets each in qualification, with the fourth and final qualifying position going at 143

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Photo: IANS

Almaty (Kazakhstan): Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon finished sixth in the mixed team skeet competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun, here on Wednesday.

The duo of Anantjeet and Ganemat shot a combined 142 after 75-targets each in qualification, with the fourth and final qualifying position going at 143.

Italians Tammaro Cassandra and Chiara Cainero won gold defeating the home pairing of Eduard Yechshenko and individual women’s skeet gold medallist Assem Orynbay 41-40 in the gold medal clash.

Anantjeet missed just two targets on the day to post a 73, however Ganemat’s 69 meant that the Indians missed out on a shot at a medal by the narrowest of margins.

The second Indian pairing in the 20-team field, that of Gurjoat Khangura and Darshna Rathore shot a total of 135 to finish 15th.

The trap competition will begin on Friday.

Also Read PV Sindhu struggles into second round of Malaysia Masters