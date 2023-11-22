‘It is an amazing feeling,’ says Katrina Kaif as ‘Tiger 3’ crosses 400 crores worldwide

Actor Katrina Kaif shared her excitement as her film 'Tiger 3' has crossed 400 crores worldwide. She said it was an amazing feeling to receive so much love from the audience for the film.

By ANI Published Date - 05:44 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

She shared, “The Tiger franchise has only given me love since 2012! So, it is an amazing feeling to have received so much warmth for over a decade now. ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and now ‘Tiger 3’ are films that have been a part of my cinematic journey and growth as an artist and it’s something that I cherish greatly.”

Katrina added, “To have a successful franchise that gives us the opportunity to keep revisiting the characters is something I have been very fortunate to have in my career. Each Tiger film has challenged me physically and mentally.” Expressing her gratitude towards the fans, she added, “Celebrating this success and continued audience support is priceless and the joy, respect and appreciation the Tiger franchise has given me will always remain cherished.” Katrina also took to her Instagram stories to share about the success of the film and ‘Tiger 3’ crossing 400 crores worldwide.

Recently, the makers of ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Monday unveiled a new romantic song titled ‘Ruaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Salman treated fans with a new track and captioned it, “#Ruaan [?] Full song out now.” It is sung by Arijit Singh, who also lent his vocals to ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ song. The song is composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film minted Rs 44.50 crore on the release day i.e. November 12. It has collected Rs 148.50 crore so far.Now, as the World Cup is over, the film is witnessing a jump in its box office collection. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected 376 Cr. gross in 8 days.

‘Tiger 3’ is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.