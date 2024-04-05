“It’s also important to be positive,” says CSK’s Ajinkya Rahane ahead of SRH clash

By ANI Published Date - 5 April 2024, 02:13 PM

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane said that it’s important to stay “positive” in the upcoming games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. After losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs in their previous encounter in the ongoing IPL season, defending champions CSK are coming to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their upcoming clash of the tournament.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of CSK, Rahane said that they have to believe as an individual and also in their teammates. He added that it matters if the Chennai-based franchise can improve one game at a time in the tournament.

He further added that they have learned from their previous match against DC and are looking forward to taking on Hyderabad. “In this journey, you’re going to win matches, you’re going to lose matches.

The important thing is to believe as an individual and also in your teammates. It’s also important to be positive. In every game, you tend to learn different things. As a team, if we can improve one per cent in every game, that’s what matters.

As a team, we are really confident, and not thinking too much Vizag game. Obviously learning from it and coming here in Hyderabad and looking forward to this game,” Rahane said. “Keeping a calm outlook, here’s Ajinkya on our strengths and goals as we set out to meet the Sunrisers today,” CSK wrote on X while sharing the video.

CSK currently sit third on the points table with 4 points after two wins and one loss, with the net run rate at +0.976.

