J-K administration transfers 230 bureaucrats

According to the order issued late Wednesday night, those transferred include 36 special secretary officers, 60 additional secretaries, 85 deputy secretaries and 45 under secretaries.

By PTI Published Date - 1 February 2024, 11:30 AM

Jammu: In a major reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has transferred 230 bureaucrats, including two IAS and IFS officers, officials said on Thursday. According to the order issued late Wednesday night, those transferred include 36 special secretary officers, 60 additional secretaries, 85 deputy secretaries and 45 under secretaries.

IAS officer Pardeep Kumar has been transferred from Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J-K and posted as secretary in the Forest department. IFS officer Alok Kumar Maurya has been repatriated to the department of Forest, Ecology and Environment from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board. Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers Asif Hamid Khan, Vivek Sharma, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Sajad Hussain have been posted as member J-K Special Tribunal, Secretary in the Agriculture Production department, Secretary in the Social Welfare department and Director General, Development Expenditure Division-I, Finance Department respectively.

This is the third major reshuffle in the police and administration since Atal Dulloo took over as chief secretary in December last year. On January 28, a major reshuffle was carried out in the police department in which 75 officers, including 30 IPS officers were transferred.