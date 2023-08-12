J-K : Indian Army rescues 16-year old girl, provide medical assistance

By ANI Published Date - 10:10 AM, Sat - 12 August 23

Srinagar: Indian Army on Friday rescued a 16-year-old girl and provided medical aid after she injured herself with an Axe at a village in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Srinagar, officials said on Saturday.

The girl was identified as Manisha, a resident of Churunda village, while working near Gen Area Seb Neck accidentally hit herself on the left foot leading to profuse bleeding and likelihood of getting infected, the Army said.

Officials said that the Army received information at around 2:30 PM and responding swiftly to it troops of Mike Battalion reached the location which is near Line of Control (Loc) and provided first aid to the victim.

Manisha was further evacuated to Battalion’s MI Room and initial treatment of the patient was done. The unit RMO sutured the wound and stabilized the patient, preventing further loss of blood read the official statement.

Post-treatment, a vehicle took her back to the nearest road head from where she was carried safely to her home by the soldiers.

The timely action and assistance by Indian Army was widely appreciated by the locals who thanked the troops for their timely intervention and evacuating the child from inhospitable terrain, officials said.