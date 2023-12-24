J-K: Retired police officer offering prayers shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

The Indian Army said on Saturday it was conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector in the terror attack on December 21.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 09:50 AM, Sun - 24 December 23

Baramulla:Terrorists opened fire on the retired police officer while he was offering prayers at a mosque, the police added.

The slain former police officer was identified as Mohd. Shafi, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The area was cordoned off in the immediate aftermath of the incident, officials said.

“#Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been #cordoned off. Further details awaited,” the Kashmir Zone Police posted from their official X handle.

Meanwhile, additional security forces have been deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district as an operation is underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector after soldiers were killed in an ambush on Thursday.

“Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation,” the Indian Army posted from its official X handle.

“The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations,” the post added.