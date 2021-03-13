J.Lo and A-Rod’s relationship ‘on the rocks for almost three months’

They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They’ve been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn’t going to work.

By | Published: 3:09 pm 3:17 pm

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who called off their relationship on Friday, were not been on ideal terms for months and the problems between the two had started during lockdown last year, reports have now emerged.

“They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They’ve been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn’t going to work. They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn’t happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here (in Miami) knew,” an insider told People magazine.

Lopez, J.Lo to fans, and Rodriguez, popular as A-Rod, even tried therapy to make their relationship work.

“They started having problems during the lockdown. They did therapy together. They really worked on their relationship,” another source told the publication.

On Friday, multiple reports confirmed that the couple had broken off their engagement, after being together for four years. They had announced their engagement in 2019.

“This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry breakup. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all,” a source told the publication.