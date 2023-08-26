Jackson and Lyles successfully defend 200m titles, Rojas and Kitaguchi secure gold in final round

In the men's event, Noah Lyles from the USA secured his third consecutive world title in the 200m, solidifying his position as the unquestionable reigning champion of the sprinting realm, alongside his recent 100m victory.

USAs bronze medallist ShaCarri Richardson, Jamaicas gold medallist Shericka Jackson and USAs silver medallist Gabrielle Thomas pose for a picture after the womens 200m final during the World Athletics Championships. Photo: AFP

Budapest: With a bullet start, powerful pick-up, brilliant bend and utterly scintillating home straight, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson sprinted deeper into the history books at the World Athletics Championships on Friday night, sizzling to her second straight world 200m title in 21.41, the second-fastest time in history.

The men’s race saw USA’s Noah Lyles claim his third straight world 200m title which, when added to his 100m crown days earlier, confirmed his status as the undisputed current king of the sprinting domain.

In the field events, both finals played out in remarkable similar circumstances, the women’s triple jump and javelin won with a last-gasp act of brilliance, right when Yulimar Rojas and Haruka Kitaguchi needed it most.