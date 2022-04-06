Jagadish Reddy objects Governor’s comments

Published: Updated On - 09:04 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

File Photo

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday termed as ‘unfortunate’ comments of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Speaking to media, Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would always respect the persons holding constitutional posts. He reminded that the Chief Minister had also maintained respectful relations with earlier Governor ESL Narsimhan after formation of Telangana state even though the latter had a different opinion on Telangana statehood.

He questioned as to why the Governor was raising the issue of violation of protocol at this situation. He reminded that the office of the Governor had earlier not expressed concern on violation of the protocol. If Taimilisai visited any place in the position of the Governor, there would be no issue. But, she visited the places like a BJP leader utilizing her post.

Stating that the persons, who would be impartial in politics, should be appointed as the Governors, he reminded that Narendra Modi government has appointed former Chief Ministers, former ministers and former state presidents of the BJP as Governors. Raj Bhavans should function impartially and no need to indulge in politics. He said that the Chief Minister would take appointment of the Governor and meet her, if he wanted to discuss any issue. The budget sessions of the Legislative Assembly were conducted as per the Constitution of India and legislative practices, he added.

