Jagan ridicules Chandrababu

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy recalled that it was Chandrababu who promised waiver of Rs.87,612 crore farm loans and failed to fulfil it during the TDP regime.

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday remarked that the Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was closer to Zoom and farther to the earth.

Addressing a programme to release compensation for Niver cyclone affected farmers here, he pointed out that his government had repeatedly assured that it would pay the compensation in time but the TDP president was behaving irresponsibly and sent his son (Lokesh) and adopted son (Pawan Kalyan) a day before the programme to blame the government for non-payment with malicious intention, he observed.

Jagan recalled that it was Chandrababu who promised waiver of Rs.87,612 crore farm loans and failed to fulfil it during the TDP regime. He did not give even Rs.12 crore and the RBI had informed this, he stated. Nor did the TDP provide paddy, seed, insurance, power arrears, and zero interest loans, and the YSRCP government had to pay even the previous government’s dues, he pointed out.

Also, the YSRCP govenrment provided assistance to the families of 434 farmers who had committed suicide during the TDP rule besides repaying zero interest arrears of Rs.904 crore, he revealed, adding that he had also paid the paddy procurement arrears of Rs.960 of the previous government.

The Chief Minister on the day released Rs.1,120 crore under the third phase of `Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan programme, and Rs.646 crore towards capital subsidy for agriculture and horticulture farmers affected by the recent cyclone.

