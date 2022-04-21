Jagan welcomes Rs 2000 cr investment by Aditya Birla group in AP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

File Photo

Kakinada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has observed that the Aditya Birla group coming forward to invest over Rs.2,000 crore through Grasim industry in the state augured well for Andhra Pradesh.

Inaugurating the Grasim industry core alkali unit along with its Group Chairman Kumaramangalam Birla at Balabhadrapuram in Bikkavolu mandal in East Godavari district here on Thursday, he said that the industry which agreed to give 75 per cent of the jobs to local people, would provide employment to 1300 persons directly and to another 1150 indirectly.

In this context, he recalled that the villagers were worried that the unit would cause pollution in the area but now care was taken to ensure that the effluents were not released directly. The unit would come up without causing any alarm and its CSR funds would also be spent locally, he stated.

Jagan also announced that the cases registered against 131 persons in the past in connection with the agitations against the Grasim project, would be withdrawn and a GO would be issued to the effect on the day.