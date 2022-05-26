Jaganmohan Reddy stresses on decarbonised economy at WEF

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has urged global players to be play a role in creating a decarbonised economy for a better future.

Participating in a panel discussion on the initiatives Andhra Pradesh had taken towards decarbonized economy, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, he referred to the project he had recently laid foundation stone to– the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage project at Kurnool which has a capacity of 5230 MW in a single location which includes pump storage, solar and wind energy. Andhra Pradesh has the potential of 33,000 MW and getting into decarbonized mechanisms is the need of the hour, he noted, while inviting global organisations to join the state in the endeavour.

“In compliance with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), our State showcases the 5230 MW Kurnool plant which has 1650 pump storage capacity with the support of battery, 350 MW of solar project and 960 MW of wind power in one location. The size and scale speaks volumes about the direction in which we are going.

You build a dam and the quantum of water used is just one TMC to drop water during peak hours to generate power and lift it back to the reservoir using solar and wind power during non peak hours. At the end of it you have 1650 MW power that can be given 24 hours a day and it is economic, sustainable and feasible. To generate power from solar and wind and to pump the water back, is the simple concept,” he explained.

In this context, Jagan underscored the need to convert the conventional industry into green industry and pointed out that utilising the power to create hydrogen, ammonia, and desalinate water would become a reality.

Prominent among the panellists who took part in the discussion on the day were CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant, Aditya Mittal CEO of Arcelormittal Aditya Mittal, Anil Kumar Chalamsetty, MD and CEO Greenko Anil Kumar Chalamasetty, and Executive Vice President Dassault Systems Florence Verzelen.