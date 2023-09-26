Jaishankar to address United Nations General Assembly today

By ANI Published Date - 10:15 AM, Tue - 26 September 23

New York: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will address a high-level session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

The EAM is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA.

EAM Jaishankar on Monday met President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York.

The EAM also held a meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA. The two leaders affirmed a “strong bilateral relationship.”

“On the sidelines of #UNGA78, met with @AraratMirzoyan FM of Armenia. Appreciate his sharing assessment of the current situation in the Caucasus. Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic. The two leaders discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy.

Jaishankar also met Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Barcena.

The two leaders discussed taking forward the partnership between the two nations with a focus on business, science and technology, education, economy and traditional medicine. engaging in meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the event.

During his New York visit, Jaishankar interacted with several world leaders.

A video shared on the social media platform X captures Jaishankar’s interactions with his counterparts, including Sameh Shoukrey of Egypt, Gen Jeje Odongo of Uganda, Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus, Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau, and Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. Additionally, he also paid a visit to Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia during his stay in New York.

In the video, Jaishankar is also seen meeting the Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji, Dominica’s Foreign Minister Vince Henderson and Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugg Todd, among many others.