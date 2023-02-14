James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ returns to Hyderabad theatres

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:10 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: James Cameron’s Oscar-winning iconic love story, ‘Titanic’, returned to cinemas on the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary. The film, which clocks in at three hours and 16 minutes, is screening at multiple theatres in the city with high-frame-rate.

The movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio was released first on December 19, 1997. It received 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director, and Visual Effects, out of its 14 nominations.

Theatres including INOX, Prasads Multiplex, Cinepolis Sudha, PVR Irrum Manzil, Inox GVK One, Miraj Cinemas, PVR Punjagutta, PVR Cinemas, and others are ‘Titanic’ till February 16.