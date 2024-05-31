| Jammu And Kashmir 6 Officials Suspended For Negligence Of Duty In Akhnoor Road Accident

The government has also ordered an in-depth enquiry and appointed Paramvir Singh, Additional Secretary (Technical) to investigate the allegations.

31 May 2024

Police personnel and civilians near the wreckage of the bus which skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Chowki Choura, in Jammu district. Photo: PTI

Jammu: A day after 22 people died in the Akhnoor bus accident in J&K, the Transport Department has suspended six officials deployed in the Lakhanpur entry check post in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Six officials including Motor Vehicle Inspector and a Junior Assistant of Lakhanpur check post have been suspended and attached with the office of Transport Commissioner till pending enquiry into dereliction of duty,” the order issued said.

The suspended officers included Motor Vehicle Inspector Rajeev Bashin, Junior Assistant Sumit Mangotra and four multi-tasking staff namely Ashwani Kumar, Keshav Singh, Aman Kumar and Rakesh Kumar.

As per the order, an enquiry officer has been asked to submit recommendations of conduct and nonperformance of duty by the officers within a week.

At least 22 people were killed and 57 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from UP fell into a gorge near the Tungi Morh locality of Chowki Chora in Jammu’s Akhnoor area.