Jammu and Kashmir: Intruder killed by Army in Poonch sector

By ANI Published Date - 01:26 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Poonch: An intruder was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Friday night by Bimber Gali Bridage Army, sources said on Saturday.

During the search, the army recovered drugs and IED explosives from the intruder.

Meanwhile, a search operation in the area is underway, sources said. Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces busted a suspicious hideout in the Mendhar area of Poonch district and recovered IED and other explosives.

A police officer told that a suspicious hideout was detected in the Lower Kasbalari area of Mendhar by a joint team of army and police.

“During searches by the army’s sniffer dog detected some suspicious IEDs and other explosive material which were later destroyed by the Bomb Disposal squad safely,” he said.

The officer added that the suspected IED and other explosives were destroyed in the presence of the village Sarpanch and Numberdar.

In May, Police busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Tehsil Khari in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district and recovered a large cache of ammunition, police said.

According to Ramban police, the search operation was launched by J-K Police and Special Operations Group (Banihal) in the Burzalla forest area, and suspected hideout locations were searched.

“During which police busted a militant hideout and ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot,” police added.

During the search, the police recovered two rifles grenades, and other ammunition.

A case under sections of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the Banihal police station,” stated the police. (ANI)