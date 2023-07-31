Jammu: Pakistani intruder shot dead at International Border

During the night of July 30-31, alert BSF troops detected suspicious movement along the IB in the Arnia border area. An intruder was seen approaching the BSF fence.

By IANS Updated On - 08:59 AM, Mon - 31 July 23

Jammu: The BSF on Monday said that a Pakistani intruder was shot dead on the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Arnia sector.

“In the intervening night of July 30-31, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in Arnia border area and an intruder was observed approaching toward BSF fence.

“The alert troops neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt,” the BSF added.