Jana Sena Party formed only to help Chandrababu: AP Minister

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party came into being only for the sake of Telugu Desam Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu, according to Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he observed that JSP had no ideals but worked solely for Chandrababu which was evident from JSP president and film star Pawan Kalyan ridiculous remarks that the ruling YSR Congress Party was not coming to the aid of the tenant farmers.

“There is nothing wrong in calling Pawan Kalyan as `adopted son of TDP’. Chandrababu cheated the farmers for coming to power in 2014. He was responsible for the farmers’ death and he even went to the extent of directing the police not to register cases on farmer deaths. Why didn’t Pawan Kalyan question Chadrababu then? Chandrababu promised to waive farmers’ loans but cheated them. His nature is such that he would back stab his own father-in-law NTR and then garland NTR portrait,” the minister stated, and added that Pawan Kalyan should realise that Chandrababu was responsible for tenant farmers’ woes.

Amarnath stated that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was paying compensation to tenant farmers unlike Chandrababu who opened firing against the ryots to kill them. People were aware that the Congress party and the TDP together conspired against Jagan and therefore defeated them in 2019 elections, he pointed out.