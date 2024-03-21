Janhvi Kapoor shares pics with Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rahman from ‘RC16’ sets

On Wednesday, the actress posted a variety of set pictures on her Instagram.

By IANS Updated On - 21 March 2024, 11:38 AM

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Bawaal’, has shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming film tentatively titled ‘RC16’.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared an array of pictures from the sets.

The pictures feature ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan, his father and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, and Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, along with the other crew members.

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, ‘RC16’ marks Janhvi’s second film in the Telugu film industry after her debut movie ‘Devara: Part 1’, which also featured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Ram Charan’s fellow ‘RRR’ star, NTR Jr.