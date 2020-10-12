Japan Coast Guard warns Chinese ships after entering Japan’s waters

This was the first time since August 28 that the Chinese government have entered Japan’s territorial waters, and 18th time this year.

Tokyo: The Japan Coast Guard issued warnings to two Chinese patrol ships after they allegedly entered Japan’s territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said that the patrol ships were repeatedly trying to approach a Japanese fishing boat, reported NHK World.

Two of the three Chinese vessels that had been sailing just outside the territorial waters made the intrusion off Taisho Island shortly before 11 am on Sunday, and were still in the waters as of 3 pm, confirmed officials.

The Coast Guard has issued warnings to the two patrol ships to immediately leave Japan’s ships.

This was the first time since August 28 that the Chinese government have entered Japan’s territorial waters, and 18th time this year, according to NHK World.

China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing’s concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

The intrusions have not only been condemned by the US but have also invited the latter to conduct military drills in the South China Sea.