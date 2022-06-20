Japanese anime film ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ to release in India on June 30

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:39 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: ‘Jujustu Kaisen Zero’, a prequel to the popular Japanese animated series, is finally hitting the Indian theatres. The news comes nearly six months after the international release of the movie on December 24, 2021. Starring the voices of Yuicihi Nakamura (Gojo), Kana Hanazawa (Orimoto Rika) and Koki Uchiyama (Inumaki Toge), it has earned the title of the ‘ninth highest grossing anime film’. Till date, it has collected over $170 million across box offices worldwide and is still awaiting release in some countries.

The announcement was made on first made on Twitter on June 17 via PVR Pictures’ official Instagram. It said, “You’ve waited a long time for this one, Indian anime fans! Presenting the official posters for the highly anticipated anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie. Make sure that you watch one of 2022’s biggest anime releases on the big screen! Releasing in cinemas on 30th June!(sic)”

The film production and theatre company also took to Instagram and released two posters captioned, “You all thought we didn’t hear? #wewantjjk. There, you have it! Check out the official posters of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, releasing in PVR at 30th June, 2022! Tag that friend you are going to watch it with!(sic)”

PVR had previously posted an announcement about the release of the film on March 15 via their official Instagram handle. It mentioned ‘Upcoming IMAX Movies’ and included ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’, ‘RRR’, ‘Pruthviraj,’ and ‘Morbius’. However, the post was later deleted, leading to speculation regarding the release of the film.

Since 2021, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ is the sixth anime film to be released in India. Before this, the anime industry in India was largely catering children, with shows such as Shinchan and Doraemon being household names. However, ever since the pandemic, anime watching among older audiences has increased in India.

Other recent anime film releases in India include three installations of ‘My Hero Academia’, ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ and ‘Sword Art Online’. Interestingly, all these movies have been released via PVR Cinemas.

