Jasprit Bumrah to make comeback with Ireland tour next month: Report

Jasprit Bumrah is close to regaining his full-fitness and is likely to make his highly-anticipated return to action next month

By IANS Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

New Delhi: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is close to regaining his full-fitness and is likely to make his highly-anticipated return to action next month during the tour of Ireland.

According to an Indian Express report, Bumrah, who underwent a back surgery in March and had resumed bowling last month after successfully undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, has been gradually increasing his workload.

The pacer is continuing his rehab programme under the watchful eyes of NCA chief VVS Laxman and he is bowling full throttle at the nets, where he is bowling 8-10 overs.

While the selectors and the team management were looking to include Bumrah for the Asia Cup in September, the progression he has made in the last couple of weeks means he could travel to Ireland next month with a second-string India team. The decision on his travel would be taken in the coming days.

The report further said that Bumrah is being handled with extra care given the nature of injury he suffered and has missed the competitive cricket since last September. “….Bumrah isn’t showing any discomfort at the nets, where he is training on a daily basis.

There are indications that Bumrah could even play a few practice matches at the NCA, where camps are underway,” the report added.

The development comes as a big boost for the Indian cricket team ahead of major events such as the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup, the latter hosted by India in the months of October and November.

Meanwhile, another Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, who underwent surgery for a lumbar stress fracture is recovering well and has resumed bowling.

The 27-year-old pacer had missed the IPL 2023 with injury and last featured in a competitive match in August 2022 in Zimbabwe. Since then he has been battling a stress fracture, which eventually ended up with him undergoing surgery.

As of now, Prasidh is not a certainty for the Ireland tour next month, he is in line to feature in the Asia Cup, which could boost India further.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer, who also underwent surgery for a recurring back injury has also resumed batting after completing his rehab.

The KKR captain had missed the IPL 2023 after picking up the injury during the Tests against Australia last February-March. If he gets fit, Iyer could travel to Ireland.