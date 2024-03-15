| Jawan To Be Telecast In Telugu On March 17 On Zee Telugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 09:18 PM

Hyderabad: Bollywood Blockbuster ‘Jawan’ is all set to hit the television screens in Telugu this Sunday, March 17, at 5:30 pm, only on Zee Telugu. Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, this movie promises an adrenaline-pumping experience for viewers across the Telugu-speaking States.

‘Jawan’ is a gripping tale of courage, redemption, and the fight against injustice. The story revolves around Vikram Rathore, played by Shah Rukh Khan, an Indian soldier who takes matters into his own hands to combat the evils in the society.

When he takes control of a subway train and demands justice against the weapon dealer, Khaali Gaikwad, played by Vijay Sethupathi, it starts a series of exciting events that will keep viewers engaged. The movie also has Nayanthara playing NSG officer Narmada.

The movie also has an emotional aspect as it shows the intricate relationship between a father and a son. With energetic music by Anirudh Ravichander and captivating performances by the stellar star cast — Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover and Girija Oak, ‘Jawan’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions and entertainment.

This high-octane action is sure to make your Sunday an exciting one.