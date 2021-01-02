‘Jersey’ bags Best Film in Telugu

Best Music went to SS Thaman while Nagarjuna Akkineni is Most Versatile Actor.

Nani starrer period sports drama Jersey bagged Best Film. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, which is held to honour the finest talents of the four film industries of South India including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannad, were announced on the occasion of New Year 2021.

Naveen Polishetty was announced as the Best Actor for his movie Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. Rashmika Mandanna is adjudged Best Actress for the movie Dear Comrade. Best Director is Sujeeth for his film Sahoo starring Prabhas. Best Music went to SS Thaman while Nagarjuna Akkineni is Most Versatile Actor.

The biggest names of the South film industries include Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivrajkumar, and so on won the top honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020.

