Jewellery trends for Karwachauth

By | Published: 5:56 pm

New Delhi: Karwachauth is a special occasion for married couples. In addition to its symbolic importance, women also lay emphasis on how they look. Karwachauth fashion is all about ethnic and fusion looks with jewellery playing an important role. From eating your favourite baubles to gifts from husbands and family.

This year there is a growing interest in designer and fusion jewellery among consumers, says jewellery designer Aditi Amin. “We have seen a shift in trend from big chunky pieces to unique yet functional luxury jewels. Consumers are opting for jewellery which can be worn on several occasions and styled in many ways. Thus more sustainable!” she says.

Opulence is attractive and beautiful, but functionality is also important now. While heritage jewellery will never go out of style, the rapidly evolving consumer taste and aesthetic, has given birth to a new design lexicon, points out the founder of the jewellery brand ‘Uncut by Aditi Amin’.

Suggesting a few tips men should keep in mind while buying jewellery for their loved ones, she says: “When it comes to gifting jewellery, you can never go wrong with personalised fine jewelry. It’s trendy, chic, and functional. Personalised, fine pendents or bracelets will always be appreciated and never go out of style.”

Adding: “Always go the classic route. Classics never go out of fashion and are always trending. Choose minimal. What works best is gifting something for everyday wear, functional jewellery pieces. Follow your heart and not fashion trends. While picking a piece of jewellery for your beloved, buy what feels right rather than what the trend suggests.”