Jio World Plaza Opened Grandly In Mumbai: 66 Luxury Brands, Flagship Stores, World Convention Centre

Reliance Industries Limited has unveiled the Jio World Plaza (JWP), an expansive retail and entertainment destination in Mumbai, India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:28 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited has unveiled the Jio World Plaza (JWP), an expansive retail and entertainment destination in Mumbai, India. Spanning 750,000 square feet across four levels, the Plaza features 66 luxury brands, including notable international newcomers like Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani Café, and Pottery Barn Kids. It also houses flagship stores of renowned brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, and Bulgari, along with designer boutiques by Manish Malhotra and others.

