‘Vantara’: Anant Ambani’s visionary wildlife conservation initiative

Vantara has saved over 200 elephants and many other animals like rhinos, leopards, and crocodiles till date.

By Mitu David Published Date - 7 March 2024, 01:29 PM

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries, has launched a big project to protect wildlife. ‘Vantara,’ stands for ‘Star Of The Forest.’

This project covers 3,000 acres in Gujarat’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex. It’s meant to be a safe place for animals that have been hurt, mistreated, or are endangered. Vantara isn’t just a zoo; it’s like a hospital and school for animals, trying to make them feel at home in a natural environment.

The center includes a top-notch Elephant Rescue Center, focusing on saving elephants in danger because of hunting for their tusks.

The Elephant Hospital has advanced medical tools like X-ray and laser machines, a lab for testing diseases, and a special chamber for giving oxygen under pressure.

The center has 500 staff members, including animal doctors, nutrition experts, and disease specialists, who work hard to keep over 200 elephants healthy. They provide treatments like baths in water pools, using a big tub for elephants, and even massages with special mud.

It has modern hospitals, research centers, and schools. Vantara doesn’t only focus on local animals; it also helps animals worldwide.

It’s also working with rescue centers in other countries, like Mexico and Venezuela, to help more animals.

Anant’s passion for wildlife conservation goes hand in hand with his work in renewable energy at Reliance. It’s seen as a groundbreaking project, demonstrating how innovative organizations can lead global efforts to protect biodiversity.