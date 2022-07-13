JNTU-H postpones exams as TS govt declares holidays

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad on Wednesday postponed the BTech/BPharm IV year II semester regular and supplementary examinations and BTech/BPharm III year II semester II midterm exams scheduled for July 16.

The university postponed the exams as the State government declared holidays to all educational institutions till July 16, in view of the heavy rainfall forecast in the State.

The rescheduled dates would be intimated soon, the varsity said, adding that the remaining university examinations scheduled from July 21 would be conducted as per the schedule already given.