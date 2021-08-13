JNTU-H research scholar awarded PhD

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Tribal Ethnicity in the Selected Work of Mahaswetha Devi and Ganesh Narayandas Devy

Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: K Balraj, a research scholar in the faculty of English, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, has been awarded PhD degree by the university. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Tribal Ethnicity in the Selected Work of Mahaswetha Devi and Ganesh Narayandas Devy’.

Balraj did his research under the supervision of Dr V Parvathi, Professor of English & Head, Department of Humanities & Social Sciences, JNTU-H.

