JNTU Hyderabad to commence evening college, offers UG engineering programmes for working professionals

To support working professionals seeking to advance their education, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) - Hyderabad is set to commence an evening college, offering undergraduate engineering programmes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 08:17 PM

File photo

To begin with, the university is rolling out Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical and Metallurgy programmes in its University College of Engineering, Science and Technology, Hyderabad campus, for working professionals for lateral entry admission into second-year from the academic year 2024-25. Each of these courses will offer 30 seats. However, each programme will be offered if a minimum of 10 seats are filled.

Working professionals seeking admission into these programmes must secure a diploma in the relevant engineering branch besides working in the private or public undertaking at least for one year. Further, candidates must reside within 50 km radius of the college to be eligible for admission.

The classes will be conducted from 6 pm to 9.30 pm on weekdays and daylong on the weekends. Each of these courses will have 120 credits, which are mandatory for securing the BTech degree from the university.

“The notification for admissions to UG programmes for working professionals will be released shortly. Admissions will be on the basis of an entrance test,” said a senior JNTU-Hyderabad official.

In addition to JNTU-Hyderabad campus college, six other university affiliated colleges will be offering these programmes mostly in the core engineering areas. The colleges – Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, St. Peters, AnuBose Institute of Technology, Abdul Kalam Institute of Technological Sciences and Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Science – have sought permission for commencing such engineering programmes.

Apart from required faculty, the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) recognition in the programme concerned is one of the prerequisites for starting the course.

The Osmania University College of Engineering, along with five other affiliated engineering colleges of the OU, has already announced lateral entry admissions into second-year engineering for working professionals and recently conducted the entrance test for admissions. For 450 seats, 470 candidates registered and 280 qualified in the entrance test.