Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga dance, meet face to face in new pics from ‘Joker 2’

Taking to Instagram, DC Comics shared a string of pictures which they captioned, "Feeling the love #JokerFolieADeux 10.4.24"

By ANI Published Date - 15 February 2024, 04:51 PM

Washington DC: Makers of the upcoming musical thriller sequel ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ have shared new pictures of the lead actors Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from the film.

The first picture features Phoenix, dressed up as his character Joker, facing Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn as she looks away. Both of them appeared to be on stage with the spotlight on them.

In the second photo, the on-screen couple appeared to be sharing a cute moment. While Phoenix stood on one side of the bars, Gaga was seen on the other side.

In the third pic, Gaga and Phoenix were seen dancing on the rooftop. Gaga appears to be wearing a wedding dress while Phoenix is seen all suited up.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, specific plot details for the second “Joker” film are not yet known, although it’s been described as a drama with musical elements set in and around Arkham Asylum. The supporting cast includes returning ‘Joker’ star Zazie Beetz opposite franchise newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

The original ‘Joker’ opened to much controversy and fanfare in 2019 and grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated release in box office history. The film also earned 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture, and won Phoenix the best actor prize. The new film marks the only DC comic book tentpole releasing in 2024, and box office expectations are sky high thanks to the first film’s success and the added star power of icon Lady Gaga, reported Variety.

“Joker: Folie a Deux” is set to open in theatres on October 4.