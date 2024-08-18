Job mela in Nampally: Pharma, IT, Health firms to hire

The entry to the program is free for the mela supported by RR Group of Companies, WIZ Fashion India and RR Mart.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 07:36 PM

Hyderabad: A mega job mela will be organized at Red Rose Palace Function Hall Nampally on August 20.

In a press release, the organizer, Mannan Khan Engineer said several companies are participating in the job mela and offering jobs in various positions in pharma, health, IT & ITes firms, education, banks and others.

Qualification of candidates should be above SSC and preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue.

The entry to the program is free for the mela supported by RR Group of Companies, WIZ Fashion India and RR Mart. For further details, those interested can contact on 8374315052.