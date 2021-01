Biden was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Washington: Joe Biden was on Wednesday noon sworn-in as President of the United States.

A short while after Vice President Kamala Devi Harris was sworn-in, Biden was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .