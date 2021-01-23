Joe Root leads England fightback against Sri Lanka

England are still 283 runs behind with eight wickets in hand

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Galle: England overcame early loss of wickets to end the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at 98 for two with skipper Joe Root leading the charge with an unbeaten 67, as the visitors replied to Sri Lanka’s 381 in the first innings. England are still 283 runs behind with eight wickets in hand.

England lost both openers Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley for five runs as Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who shared the new ball with Suranga Lakmal, dismissed both batsmen.

Root, however, took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers and raced to 67 off just 77 deliveries. The right-handed batsman had scored a double century in the first Test. Jonny Bairstow was with him on 24 at stumps.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 381 as fast bowler James Anderson took six for 40 and speedster Chris Woakes picked three for 84.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 381 (A Mathews 110, N Dickwella 92, D Perera 67, D Chandimal 52, J Anderson 6/40, M Wood 3/84) vs England 98/2 (J Root batting 67, J Bairstow batting 24)