John Abraham hits half century, celebrates birthday in style

Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: John Abraham is well-known not just for his accomplished acting abilities but also for his drive and commitment to being in shape. The king of action movies is celebrating 50th birthday on Saturday.

John, who has been active in the film industry for more than 20 years, who began his career as a model and made appearances in popular music videos in the late 1990s, including Pankaj Udhas’s ‘Chupke Chupke’ and Jazzy B’s ‘Surma’, had an impressive Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s 2003 sensual thriller, ‘Jism’. The actor went on to star in gritty love dramas and crime thrillers such as ‘Saaya’, ‘Paap’, and ‘Lakeer’, which helped him establish himself in the film industry.

John has made a name for himself as an action hero who sticks out from the crowd as a sports bike aficionado and fitness obsessive. His enormous fan base is proof of his amazing talent and adaptability.

On the work front, he will be next seen in the action thriller ‘Pathaan’, which is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Anand and Shridhar Raghavan. The film, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, is produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films.