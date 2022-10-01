Osmania University announces PhD to scholar

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Saturday announced doctorate (Doctor of Philosophy – PhD) to AICC member Dr. Mahesh Konagala for his research work in Commerce titled ‘A multi- dimensional study on performance of select credit rating agencies in India’. He did the research under supervision of Dr. Kamatam Srinivas, Associate Professor, Department Of Commerce, OU.

Dr. Mahesh Konagala pursued MCom in the Department Of Commerce, OU campus. He played a vital role during the Telangana struggle for separate statehood as convener of OU JAC. Later, he joined the Indian National Congress, and served the Congress party in various levels.