‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ first look gets resounding applause at CinemaCon

By IANS Published: Updated On - 12:47 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Los Angeles: The first look of the Keanu Reeves-starrer, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was unveiled at the recently-concluded CinemaCon 2022 where it acted as the closing piece to the event which saw a slew of announcements, reports ‘Variety’.

Appearing during the Lionsgate presentation at the annual exhibition trade show, Reeves was greeted with lusty applause and chants of “you’re the man!” from attendees, as quoted by ‘Variety’. The next instalment once again teams Reeves with stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski.

Lionsgate has high hopes for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ considering each chapter in the franchise has outgrossed its predecessor.

As per ‘Variety’, the original ‘John Wick’ minted $86 million worldwide in 2014 followed by $171.5 million for ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ in 2017 and $327.3 million for ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ in 2019.

In the footage screened, Wick is on his perpetual revenge tour – this time taking on a decidedly lone ninja vibe – seen punching a wooden post to the point of his knuckles bleeding as co-star Laurence Fishburne acts as his hype man.

“I want you to find peace, John,” an off-screen voice booms as a montage plays of Reeves slaying his enemies, “but the only path this leads to is death.”

In the final moments of the trailer, Reeves takes on two baddies in the lobby of an art gallery with nunchucks in a relentless, face-busting, merry-go-round motion.

In addition, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ also stars Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown. Ian McShane, who plays Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel is back solidifying his position as the franchise mainstay. However, Halle Berry, who debuted as Sofia in aChapter 3’, will not be seen in the fourth instalment of the franchise.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is set to arrive in theatres on May 23, 2023.