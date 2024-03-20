Johnny Depp responds to ‘Blow’ co-star accusing him of verbal abuse

An episode of the podcast Powerful Truth Angels from January 30 resurfaced, where Glaudini spoke about verbal abuse she faced by Depp.

By IANS Published Date - 20 March 2024, 09:44 AM

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Johnny Depp has responded after his ‘Blow’ co-star Lola Glaudini spoke about being mistreated by the actor on the sets of the 2001 film.

A representative of Depp said: “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

The actress had said that the film’s director Ted Demme told Glaudini to “burst out laughing” while Depp delivered a monologue, reports deadline.com.

“I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever,” Glaudini said.

“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the … do you think you are? Who the … do you think you are? I’m out here, and I’m trying to say my lines and you’re pulling focus. You idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you stay.’”

Glaudini said this happened on her first day on the set and had not met Depp before adding: “This was my first studio movie, I’d just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry’.”

The actress then jogged her memory and said that Depp approached her later and gave her “a non-apology apology.”

Glaudini also noted that Demme, who died in 2002, didn’t apologise to her after the incident: “He didn’t come over and say anything,” making her feel she was “totally hung out to dry.”

“When we wrapped, I was like a pariah,” she added.

“No one wanted to talk to me, because I am the bitch who he railed at.”