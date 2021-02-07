Join Japa Club Group for Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi temple

Chinmay Krishna Dasa from Sri Jagannath Puri Dham, Odisha along with others is on a divine mission to chant Hare Krishna Mahamantra 108 crores.

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Here is an opportunity for devotees to partner in the divine mission to chant 108 crores Hare Krishna Mahamantra – “Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare” by joining the free Japa Club Group and extend their devotion to the ongoing Sri Ramjanma Bhoomi temple.

Chinmay Krishna Dasa from Sri Jagannath Puri Dham, Odisha along with others is on a divine mission to chant Hare Krishna Mahamantra 108 crores. Accordingly, he appealed to the devotees to chant the Mahamantra at least 108 times per day or as much as possible by sitting at their homes.

“Chant every day at home and help us in our divine mission. Please spare 10 minutes for the mission,” said Krishna Dasa in a statement.

In case of any difficulty in joining the Japa club group, WhatsApp to 8919717982 or mail at [email protected] Anyone from anywhere in the world can join in this divine mission. Telegram link to join the group https://t.me/joinchat/UtL8ZBk9Y83-gB4qFxDkLg

