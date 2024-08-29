Journalist attacked in Hyderabad, just a week after similar incident

A woman journalist and a cameraman visited Durgam Cheruvu to report on the palatial houses built in the lake's Full Tank Level. While they were reporting, a group, reportedly followers of Chief Minister's brother Anumula Tirupati Reddy, obstructed their coverage.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 01:19 PM

Hyderabad: A week after two women journalists were attacked by Congress leaders and workers at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s native village, another journalist was attacked at Durgam Cheruvu, Madhapur here on Thursday.

A woman journalist and cameraman had gone to Durgam Cheruvu to report about the palatial houses that were constructed in the Full Tank Level of the lake. As the journalist was sharing the information, a few members, reportedly followers of the Chief Minister’s brother Anumula Tirupati Reddy, obstructed them from reporting facts.

In a video, which is going viral on social media platforms, the followers argued that they should not report from the area. They even tried to switch off the camera and insisted the journalist and camera person leave the place.

Sharing the video, BRS leader Krishank Manne said on X “Camera person and woman journalist attacked by CM Revanth brother Anumula Tirupati Reddy followers for covering news over constructing his house on Durgam Cheruvu FTL,”

It may be recalled that on August 23, Congress workers attacked two women journalists, Avula Sarita and Vijaya Reddy, in Kondareddypalli, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s native village in Vangoor mandal of Nagarkurnool district. The journalists had visited the village to verify and report about implementation of crop loan waiver scheme.